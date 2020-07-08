Clarius Group LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,426.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,358.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.