Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

HON stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

