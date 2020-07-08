Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.