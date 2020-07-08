Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIVB. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seidman Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

