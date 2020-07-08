Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

