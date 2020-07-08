Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.