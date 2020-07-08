Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) vs. Powerbridge Technologies (OTCMKTS:PBTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cicero has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cicero and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cicero -118.08% N/A -335.75% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cicero and Powerbridge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cicero $1.54 million 2.02 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $20.09 million 1.06 -$10.79 million N/A N/A

Cicero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Powerbridge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cicero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cicero and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.72%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Cicero.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies beats Cicero on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cicero Company Profile

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

