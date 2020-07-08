Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE:CB opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

