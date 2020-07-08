CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of CJEWY opened at $10.37 on Monday. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

