Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to $18.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACAZF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

ACAZF stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

