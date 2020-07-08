Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CERN. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

