Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 804,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.55. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,196,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

