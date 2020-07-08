Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lessened by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,415,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

NYSE:CAT opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.