Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

NYSE CAT opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

