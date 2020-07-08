Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.48.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Carvana by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after buying an additional 1,049,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,033,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,035,000 after buying an additional 382,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $14,654,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.