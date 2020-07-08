Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CCBG opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.