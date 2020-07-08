Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canfor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of CFPZF stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

