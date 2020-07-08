BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNMK. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $964.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.04.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $48,003.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $372,024. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

