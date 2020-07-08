BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VERO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.05. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

