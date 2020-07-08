Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT at $44.17

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

YMAB opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,017,147 in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,470.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

