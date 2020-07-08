Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Target Price at C$19.25

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th.

TSE TOU opened at C$12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$6.73 and a 1-year high of C$17.81.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.3899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,209.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,133.94. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 57,718 shares of company stock worth $755,355.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

