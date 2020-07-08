Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target at $10.65

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,411,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.