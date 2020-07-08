Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $170.25

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.25.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $1,152,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,213. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 54,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

