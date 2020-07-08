Brokerages Set Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) PT at $25.50

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCC. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

