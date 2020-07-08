Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $1,584.75

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,584.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.18 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,426.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,358.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

