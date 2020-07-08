Brokerages Set Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Price Target at $5.50

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 3,638,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,472 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 627,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

