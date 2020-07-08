Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Square reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Square from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,975 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Square by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Square by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $125.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.22. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $129.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,896.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

