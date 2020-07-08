Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.70 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $168.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.