BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale downgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BPOST SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BPOST SA/ADR stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BPOST SA/ADR will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

