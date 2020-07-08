BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $827,751,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BP by 2,220.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.