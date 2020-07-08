BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Lifted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BP were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in BP by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.87.

NYSE BP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

