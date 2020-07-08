Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.46.

Shares of BA opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $222.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.