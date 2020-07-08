BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Market Perform

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Obseva by 1,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Obseva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

