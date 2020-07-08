Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $255,691.22 and $3.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.40 or 0.04917222 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054540 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032538 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

