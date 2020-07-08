Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will announce sales of $81.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $163.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $429.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.12 million to $459.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.52 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $328.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%.

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

NYSE BSM opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,475,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 30.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,618,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 849,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 671,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

