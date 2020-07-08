Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million.

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.