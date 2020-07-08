BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $148.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.80 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $129.89.
In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,138. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
