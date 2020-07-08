BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $148.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.80 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $357,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,577 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,138. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

