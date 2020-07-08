BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $945.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

