Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Castlight Health (NASDAQ:CSLT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 14.79 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -77.44 Castlight Health $143.31 million 0.87 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -3.34

Castlight Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castlight Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34% Castlight Health -58.42% -18.61% -13.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bilibili and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 10 0 3.00 Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $30.99, indicating a potential downside of 29.79%. Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $1.42, indicating a potential upside of 69.66%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Bilibili.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castlight Health beats Bilibili on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

