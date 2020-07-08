BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.84) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($18.46). Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHP. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.44) price target (down previously from GBX 1,680 ($20.67)) on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,718.33 ($21.15).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,649.40 ($20.30) on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12-month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,623.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,531.05.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

