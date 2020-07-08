Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $3.98 on Monday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

