Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Critical Comparison

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Benefytt Technologies and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 1 0 3.00

Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.68%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.69 $29.61 million $3.53 5.60 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 3.03 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Benefytt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Phoenix Tree

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

