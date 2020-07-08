Benchmark Downgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Hold

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of HCSG opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,908,000 after purchasing an additional 758,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 441,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

