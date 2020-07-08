Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Cut to Hold at Mackie

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mackie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.70 price target on the stock. Mackie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $3.31 on Monday. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 23,075.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 546,649 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bellus Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 321,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Bellus Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares in the last quarter.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.