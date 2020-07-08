Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €93.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €93.00 ($104.49) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.61 ($109.68).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 52 week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.76.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

