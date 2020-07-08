BEAM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,873 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

