BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $21.79 on Friday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

