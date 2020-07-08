Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BMRRY stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.41.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

