Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 286.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,450 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.94% of Baozun worth $22,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,841,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 336,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,152,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baozun by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 144,835 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

