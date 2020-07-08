Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 8.1% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

